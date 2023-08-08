A man has been airlifted to hospital after a road crash in Devon, police say.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers were called to the A3072, near Brandis Corner, near Holsworthy, at about 11:00 BST after the crash which involved a red Honda Civic car.

Its driver, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries in the crash, the force said.

The road was closed for six hours for an investigation.