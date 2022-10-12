T﻿avistock's Goose Fayre is under way after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Market traders come from all over the country for the event, which dates back to the 12th Century.

Stalls and side shows are set up in the centre of the town, and about 200 spaces are let by the town council for traders and community groups.

Councillor Paul Ward, Tavistock Mayor, said it was "great to see so many people" turn out for the event.