A new crime scene house has been created at a university for students, police and industry experts to work together on investigation and forensic analysis skills.

Former student accommodation, at Cranfield University, in Bedfordshire, has been transformed, to replicate real-life scenarios.

Dr Hannah Moore, director of the forensic programme, said she was "excited" by the development which was "absolutely fantastic".

The house has been sponsored by Milton-Keynes based Leica Geosystems, which said it was a "significant moment in the field of forensic academia".