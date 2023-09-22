Knives and drugs seized in police summer crackdown
At a glance
Sussex Police carried out stop and searches during a summer crackdown on knife crime
More than 25 weapons, £50,000 worth of Class A drugs and £16,000 in cash were seized
A total of 37 people were arrested
Sussex Police have seized weapons and thousands of pounds worth of drugs during a crackdown on knife crime this summer.
Officers carried out 100 stop and searches on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings between 20 July and 26 August.
Det Ch Insp Simon Yates said: “We have removed offensive weapons, harmful substances and dangerous offenders from the streets of Sussex, and will continue to do so 365 days a year.”
In the six-week period, officers seized more than 25 knives and offensive weapons, £50,000 worth of Class A drugs and £16,000 in cash.
'Senseless stabbings'
Mr Yates said Operation Safety’s primary focus was to reduce knife crime committed in public spaces against young people.
“Whilst seizing weapons is our ultimate goal, engaging with our communities and speaking with young people is key in diverting from criminality,” he said.
“We can offer support and guidance to anyone concerned about knife crime – whether that’s for themselves or on behalf of someone else.”
Plain-clothed and uniformed officers carried out patrols, stop and searches and warrants, and used knife arches and wands during the scheme.
Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said “senseless stabbings” made communities fearful.
“We must continue to proactively tackle knife crime and provide education and intervention programmes,” she said.
“It is not just about raising awareness of the severity of the crime, but also about encouraging people to report those they know who carry a weapon.
“As I have said before, lose the knife, not a life.”
