In pictures: Twelfth of July parades

Image gallery

Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Band members were in high spirits in Belfast city centre Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, The annual 12 July parades are organised by the Orange Order Image caption, Thousands are marching in cities, towns and villages, including Enniskillen Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Some spectators dressed up for the occasion in Belfast Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, The Pettigrew Memorial Accordion Band were on parade in Ballymena Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Parade spectators gave a push to a broken down car in Belfast Image caption, Spectators lined the streets of Limavady to watch the local parade Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, In Newry, the parade passed the court house in the city centre Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, It's a long march through Belfast and this drummer was snapped taking a break Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, Members of Braidwater Purple Star lodge with their new banner in Ballymena Image source, Pacemaker Image caption, This young pup was brought along to watch the show in Belfast

