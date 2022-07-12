In pictures: Twelfth of July parades

In pictures: Twelfth of July paradesImage gallerySkip image galleryImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Band members were in high spirits in Belfast city centreImage source, PacemakerImage caption, The annual 12 July parades are organised by the Orange OrderImage caption, Thousands are marching in cities, towns and villages, including EnniskillenImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Some spectators dressed up for the occasion in Belfast Image source, PacemakerImage caption, The Pettigrew Memorial Accordion Band were on parade in BallymenaImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Parade spectators gave a push to a broken down car in BelfastImage caption, Spectators lined the streets of Limavady to watch the local paradeImage source, PacemakerImage caption, In Newry, the parade passed the court house in the city centreImage source, PacemakerImage caption, It's a long march through Belfast and this drummer was snapped taking a breakImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Members of Braidwater Purple Star lodge with their new banner in BallymenaImage source, PacemakerImage caption, This young pup was brought along to watch the show in Belfast1 of 11Previous imageNext imageSlide 1 of 11, Band members were in high spirits in Belfast city centre, Band members were in high spirits in Belfast city centreEnd of image galleryPublished1 hour ago