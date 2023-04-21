Plans for 130 new homes in a Nottingham suburb have been given the green light by councillors.

Strata Homes submitted an application to build the properties on 14 acres of council-owned land near Westbury Academy in Bilborough.

The plans were unanimously approved at a Nottingham City Council meeting on Wednesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Some residents had raised concerns about traffic but planning officers said the impact would be "negligible".