Green light for 130 new homes near school
Plans for 130 new homes in a Nottingham suburb have been given the green light by councillors.
Strata Homes submitted an application to build the properties on 14 acres of council-owned land near Westbury Academy in Bilborough.
The plans were unanimously approved at a Nottingham City Council meeting on Wednesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Some residents had raised concerns about traffic but planning officers said the impact would be "negligible".
The developer will make a contribution towards local employment, training and secondary school provision as a condition of the application being approved.