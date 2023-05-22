Yacht in difficulty towed to Alderney

A yacht in difficulty off Alderney has been towed to safety by the island's lifeboat.

The RNLI said its all-weather vessel, the Roy Barker I, was launched at about 14:00 BST on Sunday after a distress call from a boat about three miles (5km) south-east of the island.

The lifeboat crew hooked up a tow line to the 33ft (10m) yacht, with two people on board, and brought it back to Braye Harbour.

The boat, which had set off from Cherbourg in France, suffered machinery and steering failure and was unable to sail due to the lack of wind, the RNLI said.

The yacht was in Braye by 17:00.