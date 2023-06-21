The long-awaited new Marsh Barton train station in Exeter will welcome its first passengers in less than a fortnight.

The £16million station should have been up and running in December 2016, but faced considerable delays, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

It was then hoped it would open before the end of 2022, but Devon County Council said the project had faced “challenges” with building supplies and bad weather.

It has now confirmed the station will open on Tuesday 4 July.