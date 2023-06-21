New Exeter train station to open in July
At a glance
Marsh Barton train station will open on 4 July
The station is opening more than seven years later than originally planned
It will be served hourly by Great Western Railway and half-hourly at peak times
- Published
The long-awaited new Marsh Barton train station in Exeter will welcome its first passengers in less than a fortnight.
The £16million station should have been up and running in December 2016, but faced considerable delays, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was then hoped it would open before the end of 2022, but Devon County Council said the project had faced “challenges” with building supplies and bad weather.
It has now confirmed the station will open on Tuesday 4 July.
The station includes a new pedestrian and cycle bridge which opened in April.
It will be served by hourly Great Western Railway services between Paignton and Exmouth, with half-hourly services at peak times.
The first train at the new station will be the 05:34 BST Exeter St Davids to Paignton, calling at Marsh Barton at 05:38.
Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Council’s cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, said: “The station will be a huge asset to this part of Exeter, providing convenient access to Marsh Barton trading estate.”
Teignbridge District Council’s executive member for planning, Councillor Gary Taylor said it was "an important step in improving access" to south west Exeter, for those who travel on the Riviera Line service.
The project was funded by the Department for Transport’s new stations fund, Devon County Council, Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership, Exeter City Council, Teignbridge District Council, Network Rail and GWR.
