Headteachers from 40 schools across Brighton and Hove have criticised a call for budget cuts, describing them as “morally wrong”.

A joint letter described Brighton & Hove Council's plan to cut budgets by 10% as "demoralising and frustrating".

The council asked schools to make the cuts due to concerns over deficits.

The joint letter said cuts will cause a decline in standards and will jeopardise the "safety, effectiveness and efficiency" of schools.