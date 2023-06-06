People have been urged to check the tide times before heading out to Tower of Refuge after three people became cut off by the tide.

The Isle of Man Coastguard said the trio had to be helped after the tide came in, leaving them shouting for help at about 19:43 BST on Sunday.

A team on routine TT patrols in the area were alerted and guided them through the sea back to the beach.

Rescue teams manager Kevin Scott urged people not to go out "unless you know the tide times".