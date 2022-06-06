Employers warned of deadline for economic details
At a glance
Employers in Guernsey and Alderney asked to submit an Economic Activity Return have been reminded to get it in before the August deadline
About 500 employers have been selected to fill in the paperwork
The States said the information was a legal requirement and was "invaluable" for economic statistics
Hundreds of employers in Guernsey and Alderney asked to provide more information to the government have been told to return the paperwork before a deadline in August.
About 500 employers were selected to give details on an Economic Activity Return.
The States said the return deadline was 5 August, and so far, only about 100 had submitted their return.
It said the information was a legal requirement and would be "invaluable for the improvement and accuracy of Guernsey and Alderney economic statistics".
Anyone having trouble with the return should contact its data team, it said.