Son completes peaks challenge in climber father's memory

The son of an acclaimed climber who was killed in the Himalayas has completed a Scottish mountains challenge in his father's memory.

Martin Moran seven others died after an avalanche in the in the Nanda Devi region in May 2019.

The Highlands-based, Tyneside-born climber had been leading a group on the ascent of an unclimbed and unnamed 21,250ft (6,477m) summit.

His son Alex has completed a challenge to climb 13 Scottish islands Munros in 32 hours and 22 minutes, accompanied by his friend Mike Coppock.