New school and college inspections are due to start later this year in Guernsey and Alderney.

The inspections will be based on the framework of Ofsted, which is responsible for checking schools in England, officials said.

The old inspections, based on an Education Scotland framework, ended two years ago and there have been no inspections since.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, president of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture, said inspections by an "independent, impartial and experienced organisation such as Ofsted" would be an "incredibly important part of the continual improvement process that I know all education leaders consider vital".

Guernsey's government also said the new inspections would "take into account the unique and specific differences between the education system in England and that of the bailiwick".