A lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel's son against Disney and Pixar over the daredevil character Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4 has been dismissed by a judge.

Kelly Knievel accused the movie giants of profiting from a character they said was based on his 1970s stuntman father without seeking permission.

But a Nevada judge has now said he didn't provide enough evidence that Disney had tried to confuse the public.

The court also dismissed claims that Disney violated publicity rights. Disney denied all the allegations.

Montana-born Evel Knievel - real name Robert Craig Knievel Jnr - was renowned for his breathtaking motorbike stunts during the 60s and 70s.

He famously jumped over the Caesars Palace fountain in Las Vegas and 13 buses at Wembley Stadium in London, and used a rocket-powered bike to attempt to cross Snake River Canyon in Idaho.

Many of these attempts ended in crashes, but he said reports that he had broken every bone in his body during his career were exaggerated. He died in 2007 at the age of 69.