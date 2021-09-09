Fishing boat crews are being targeted as part of efforts to reduce Covid infection rates in south west Scotland.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway said it was offering drop-in vaccination clinics to those working on boats berthed at harbours including Kirkcudbright and Stranraer.

Public health consultant Dr Nigel Calvert said receiving both doses of the vaccine was the best way to protect your health.

He said they were keen to offer everyone vaccination - including the crews of fishing boats coming to the area.

"Getting vaccinated is quick, simple and easy, but as we're seeing from cases it can make a real difference in people's experiences if they encounter Covid-19," he said.