large breaking news image for Splash front
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

BBC News Channel

Britain's most-watched news channel, delivering breaking news and analysis all day, every day.

The BBC News Channel is available in the UK only.

Don't forget, if you watch TV online as it's being broadcast, you need a TV Licence.

You can send comments and pictures to the BBC News Channel by texting 61124, or emailing yourpics@bbc.co.uk

Go to next video: BBC News Channel