Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Unite boss: "We can't fall for this card trick again"
Joint General Secretary of the Unite union Derek Simpson has questioned the Government's motivation for imposing big spending cuts, warning the public not to "fall for the five card trick again" of cuts followed by tax "giveaways" at the next election.
He accepted there was a need to tackle the deficit but said that it should be done "over a planned and proper period".
Watch the full programme on The Andrew Marr Show website.
Read the transcript of the full interview with Derek Simpson
-
08 Aug 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window