Syria attempts to develop infrastructure

Syria has had a relatively closed economy until recently, but it is now trying to attract new investment in order to develop its infrastructure.
One way it is trying to do this is through private public partnerships which are being utilised to build and operate its airports and power plants.
It is a new approach for a country whose economy has traditionally been controlled by the state.
Lina Sinjab reports from Damascus.
31 Oct 2010
