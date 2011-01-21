Media player
The royal love affair that caused a king to abdicate
There are now 98 days to go until the most anticipated wedding in decades...that of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
However, another royal marriage proved to be far less popular.
In the 1930s, Wallis Simpson - an American divorcee - fell in love with King Edward VIII.
She was deemed unacceptable, so the king chose to give up his throne for love.
The abdication triggered a crisis which shook the British monarchy to the core.
Katty Kay looks back at the event.
