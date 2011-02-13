Media player
JK Rowling: 'Bafta honour is amazing'
The author of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, told BBC News how honoured she is to be receiving a special Bafta for outstanding contribution to British film.
She was speaking prior to the ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London on Sunday night.
13 Feb 2011
