Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greek foreign minister: 'Not a Greek problem per se'
The Greek foreign minister has defended his country after the German chancellor said the eurozone debt burden constituted Europe's biggest crisis since WWII.
Stavros Lambrinidis said Greece was not the only source of the current eurozone crisis, and that it was wrong to scapegoat any individual country.
He told the BBC: "Greece may be in the centre of the storm today but this is not a Greek problem per se.... Scapegoating Greece is not the solution."
-
27 Oct 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window