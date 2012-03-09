Keane in East Sussex
We meet one of the UK's best selling bands, Keane, ahead of their latest world tour.

With Album sales of over ten million, Keane have become one of the Uk's biggest selling bands. Their fan base today might be global, but ten years ago, it was pretty much confined to a small part of East Sussex where the band grew up. And that's where Keane will kick off their latest world tour tonight, to mark the release of their new album. Tim Muffett's been to meet them.

