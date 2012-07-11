Video

Isle of Man based company Excalibur Almaz is planning to offer £100m space trips, starting as early as 2015.

The island now hosts more than 30 space companies and so far the industry has contributed about £35m to the economy - with turnover expected to be more than £1bn in five years.

The island has recently been named the fifth most likely nation to put the next person on the moon behind the United States, Russia, China and India.

Excalibur Almaz Chairman Art Dula said of his trip: "It will go further than any man has been before, it will be historic."