Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kuwait election: Voters divided over boycott
Polls have closed in Kuwait after one of the most polarised elections in recent times.
The election was boycotted by opposition groups ranging from hardline Islamists to Western-leaning liberals, as Shaimaa Khalil reports.
-
01 Dec 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window