Mrs Brown's Boys
Mrs Brown's Boys star Brendan O'Carroll on success

The star of the Bafta-winning BBC sitcom Mrs Brown's Boys has explained the huge success of the programme, saying it serves an audience that "comedy forgot".

Brendan O'Carroll described the show as "pop comedy", comparing its humour to that of Les Dawson.

He told BBC Breakfast that his character, Agnes Brown, was essentially "a mammy who adores her children".

  • 12 Dec 2012