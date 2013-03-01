Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
UK manufacturing suffers shock contraction
Activity in the UK's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank in February, according to a closely-watched survey.
The Markit/ CIPS purchasing managers' index (PMI) for manufacturing fell to 47.9 last month, from a downwardly revised 50.5 in January.
It was the first reading below 50 - which indicates contraction - since November.
Chief economist Lee Hopley, from EEF, said: "It's not taking an awful lot at the moment to turn growth into a negative number".
-
01 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window