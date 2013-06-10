Media player
Isle of Man TT spectators suffer leg injuries in crash
Injuries sustained by motorsport fans at a crash during the TT races on Friday were mainly confined to the legs according to an orthopaedic surgeon.
Ian Wright said, had the bike debris been travelling at a higher level, there would have been fatalities.
Ten spectators were taken to hospital following a crash on the opening lap of the Senior TT race in the Isle of Man.
10 Jun 2013
