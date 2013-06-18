Huawei's smartphone is entering a competitive marketplace
China's Huawei launches smartphone

Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, will hold its first global product launch, hoping to capture market share from the industry-leaders Apple and Samsung in the highly competitive smartphone market.

The firm will launch its flagship smartphone, the Ascend P6, in London.

Asia Business Report asked Andrew Milroy from the consultancy Frost and Sullivan if Huawei can compete with its bigger rivals.

