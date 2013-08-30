India's economy continues to slowdown according to the latest government figures.

For the April-to-June quarter, it grew at a rate of 4.4%, compared with the same period in the previous year.

This has caused panic and the Indian Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, has asked Indians to brace themselves as the country confronts its worst economic crisis in two decades.

The Indian rupee is at a record low and new figures indicate that growth in Asia's third largest economy is slowing down substantially.

Sanjoy Majumder reports from Delhi.