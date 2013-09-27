Golden Guernsey Goats
Video

Isle of Man in rare breeds 'Noah's Ark' plan

The Isle of Man has been chosen as the "ideal geographical location" for a Noah's Ark-type project to protect rare breeds from extinction.

The plan is to establish a network of rare animal breeding centres, isolated from the UK and Ireland, as an insurance against widespread disease.

Organiser Dr Paul Davis said the Irish Sea was a "natural disease barrier".

