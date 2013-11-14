Video

A Metal Detectorist hopes to find relatives of a World War 1 soldier who's Victory Medal has been found on the Isle of Man.

Mark Leadley, who made the discovery in Colby, said: "It's great to find something like this, but hopefully we can trace the family and get this medal returned to where it belongs."

The name W.H Gelling is impressed on the rim of the medal, along with his service number, rank and unit.

Official records show that 8,261 men enlisted in the armed forces, which was 82.3% of the Isle of Man's male population of military age.