Dixons Retail, the electrical goods retailer that owns Currys and PC World, has reported a strong Christmas sales period.

Like-for-like sales - which strip out the effect of store openings and closures - in the UK and Ireland rose 5% in the three months to 4 January, with internet-led sales up 23%.

Boxing Day sales were the strongest in Dixons' UK history, the company said.

Group chief executive, Sebastian James, said that it was "really good news for us that we've had a such a good set of results".