Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and Mick Mars of Motley Crue
Rockers Motley Crue launch farewell tour

Motley Crue have said their farewell tour will definitely be their last.

So adamant were the four piece that they signed a legal document saying they will never play live together after 2015.

The band launched the 72-date North American tour at a press conference in Los Angeles.

  • 29 Jan 2014
