Rockers Motley Crue launch farewell tour
Motley Crue have said their farewell tour will definitely be their last.
So adamant were the four piece that they signed a legal document saying they will never play live together after 2015.
The band launched the 72-date North American tour at a press conference in Los Angeles.
29 Jan 2014
