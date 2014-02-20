Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rebuilding Christchurch with help from around the world
On February 22, New Zealanders will mark the third anniversary of the Canterbury earthquake which killed more than 180 people.
The province's main city of Christchurch was devastated and will take years to rebuild.
Thousands of migrant workers have been recruited to fill a shortfall of skilled workers to help with the reconstruction.
BBC News met two of them.
-
20 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window