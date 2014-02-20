Scottish woman and Filipino man in orange work vests
Video

Rebuilding Christchurch with help from around the world

On February 22, New Zealanders will mark the third anniversary of the Canterbury earthquake which killed more than 180 people.

The province's main city of Christchurch was devastated and will take years to rebuild.

Thousands of migrant workers have been recruited to fill a shortfall of skilled workers to help with the reconstruction.

BBC News met two of them.

