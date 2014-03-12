Hot air balloons over Myanmar's ancient temple city of Bagan
Asia's cool jobs: flying over Myanmar's ancient temples

When Bart D'Hooge says he has one of the coolest jobs in Asia, he's not just full of hot air.

The Belgian is a hot air balloon pilot for a firm that takes tourists on sunrise flights above ancient temples in Bagan, Myanmar.

He spoke with the BBC's Jonah Fisher about what it's like to have such a unique job.

