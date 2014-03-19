An archaeological dig is under way to free what is believed to be the world's oldest yacht from a cellar in the Isle of Man.

The Peggy was built for George Quayle of Castletown, between 1789 and 1793, and is the oldest surviving Manx Craft. Following Mr Quayle's death, the yacht was locked away for almost 120 years, until re-discovered in 1935.

Edmund Southworth, from Manx National Heritage, said: "Internationally, Peggy is quite simply one of the oldest boats to survive, we need to rescue this local treasure."

Manx National Heritage is currently embarking upon a five-year programme to conserve and study Castletown's 18th Century yacht.