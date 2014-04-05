Media player
How 'fragile' is South Africa?
Little over a year ago, emerging markets were the most attractive destinations for investments. Now many are considered risky, even fragile.
South Africa has been named one of the Fragile Five - a term used to describe countries that have seen their currencies fall, their growth slow and their consumer debts rise.
Lerato Mbele reports.
05 Apr 2014
