Shop window in South Africa
How 'fragile' is South Africa?

Little over a year ago, emerging markets were the most attractive destinations for investments. Now many are considered risky, even fragile.

South Africa has been named one of the Fragile Five - a term used to describe countries that have seen their currencies fall, their growth slow and their consumer debts rise.

Lerato Mbele reports.

  • 05 Apr 2014
