Why hummingbirds are ace hoverers

A new study has used high-speed cameras to compare hummingbirds with one of the world's most advanced micro helicopters.

In terms of the power they require to lift their weight, the best hummingbird wing is more than 20% more effective than the helicopter blade. The "average Joe" hummingbird, however, was on par with the helicopter showing "how far flight engineering has come".

Here, lead researcher Prof David Lentink from Stanford University explains how the footage helped reveal the secrets of a hummingbird's efficient flight.

Their findings are published in the Royal Society journal Interface.

Footage courtesy of Lentink Group