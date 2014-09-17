Isle of Man wallaby population 'increasing'
The Isle of Man's wild wallaby population is gradually increasing, according to wildlife experts.
Manx Wildlife Trust director Duncan Bridges said there are now about 120 living in the north of the island.
The animals, which are native to Australia and Tasmania, have populated the Curraghs since a pair escaped from a wildlife park in the 1970s.
Mr Bridges said: "Their numbers are gradually increasing because they have no predators or competitors."
