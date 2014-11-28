Media player
Video
Black Friday: Wal-Mart workers revolt
Black Friday has long been the most important day of the year for the US retail sector.
But in a new twist, it is also becoming the most important day for some US workers.
For the third year in a row, workers at Wal-Mart, America's largest retailer, have staged a massive Black Friday strike calling for higher wages and better working conditions.
Samira Hussain reports from New Jersey.
28 Nov 2014
