Protesters hold a "War on Workers" banner during the Black Friday strike
Black Friday: Wal-Mart workers revolt

Black Friday has long been the most important day of the year for the US retail sector.

But in a new twist, it is also becoming the most important day for some US workers.

For the third year in a row, workers at Wal-Mart, America's largest retailer, have staged a massive Black Friday strike calling for higher wages and better working conditions.

Samira Hussain reports from New Jersey.

  • 28 Nov 2014
