Pope Francis kisses a baby dressed as the Pope in Philadelphia
Video

Pope Francis chuckles at sight of baby dressed as Pope

While parading through the streets of Philadelphia on Sunday, Pope Francis greeted babies as he typically does, however one baby caught his eye.

The Pope could be seen chuckling as a baby dressed as the pontiff himself was carried by a bodyguard from the crowd to the popemobile.

After regaining his composure the Pope offered his blessing to the child and proceeded on his tour through the city.

  • 28 Sep 2015
