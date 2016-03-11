Lui Bo, Cheung Jiping, Gui Minhai, Lam Wingkei and Lee Bo
Two 'missing' Hong Kong booksellers freed

Two of the five missing Hong Kong booksellers have been freed from detention in China and have returned home.

The men were affiliated with a bookshop and publishing house that produced works highly critical of the Chinese leadership.

One man who is following their case very closely is dissident Chinese poet Bei Ling. The BBC's Hong Kong correspondent Juliana Liu went to meet him.

