Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet West Africa's champion breakdancer Yaya Footworker
Aboubaker Hamidu has become known for his incredibly fast dance moves and is the current breakdancing champion of West Africa - a title he gained in Senegal’s capital, Dakar, in July.
The breakdancer from Cameroon, better known as "Yaya Footworker", told BBC Africa how he prepares mentally for battle on the dance floor.
-
17 Aug 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window