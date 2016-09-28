The Broons go from page to stage show

Media player
The Broons family star in their first stage show
Bring out the baffies as the Broons take to the stage.
The comic book family have made it from DC Thomson comic strip to stage production to mark their 80th anniversary.
Maw's Joyce Falconer told BBC Scotland's arts correspondent Pauline McLean that she's always been told she sounds just like the matriarch of the Glebe Street family.
The Broons will open in Perth and then tour the country.
28 Sep 2016
