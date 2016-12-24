bell
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northop Church bells ring out to mark Christmas

Ringing out the bells on Christmas Eve is one of the church's oldest traditions.

They have been calling people to midnight mass for centuries, and 500-year-old Northop Church in Flintshire is determined to keep it going.

Alex Humphreys has been speaking to the church's tower captain, Chris Randles, about what exactly happens in a belfry.

  • 24 Dec 2016