Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northop Church bells ring out to mark Christmas
Ringing out the bells on Christmas Eve is one of the church's oldest traditions.
They have been calling people to midnight mass for centuries, and 500-year-old Northop Church in Flintshire is determined to keep it going.
Alex Humphreys has been speaking to the church's tower captain, Chris Randles, about what exactly happens in a belfry.
-
24 Dec 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window