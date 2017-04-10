Video

It has been 50 years since the Sexual Offences Act decriminalised private homosexual acts between men aged over 21 in England and Wales, in 1967.

George Montague was convicted in 1974 of gross indecency with a man. The 93-year-old, who has fought for an apology, finally received one from the Home Office.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.