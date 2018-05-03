Media player
'It's about celebrating life - not doom and gloom'
In 2016 Paul Meisak was told he had terminal cancer.
Paul, who lives with his wife Bridget just outside Glasgow, has asked BBC Radio 5 live to follow him as he meets with oncologists, chooses his hospice and organises his funeral.
Paul’s attitude is positive: "This is about celebrating life."
Click here to listen to Paul on BBC Radio 5 live's Your Call programme.
03 May 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window