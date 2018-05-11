Media player
School Choir hopes to hit perfect pitch
Strathearn grammar school's senior chamber choir has made it through to the final of the Songs of Praise Young Choir of the Year.
The girls have been working very hard to make sure they hit all the right notes on the night.
The competition will be shown on BBC One on Sunday at 14:40 BST.
