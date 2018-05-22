Manchester Attack: How the people remember
Video

In the days and weeks after the Manchester Arena attack, people in the region came together to support each other.

Here, members of the community remember the attack and talk about how it's affected their lives.

Click here to listen to The City Remembers, a BBC Radio 5 live documentary.

