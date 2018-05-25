'It’s the first thing that’s made me cry in 12 episodes'
BBC presenter on finding out her cancer is incurable

BBC Radio 5 live presenter Rachael Bland talks about the moment when she took 'the call' from her doctor.

Rachael was out with her son Freddie and some friends when she found out her cancer was metastatic and, therefore, incurable.

She said she always asks the doctor to phone her with any news.

This clip is from the latest episode of You, Me and the Big C. Click here to subscribe.

